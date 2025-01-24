AU Small Finance Bank standalone net profit rises 40.83% in the December 2024 quarter

Total Operating Income rise 50.36% to Rs 4113.48 crore

Net profit of AU Small Finance Bank rose 40.83% to Rs 528.45 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 375.25 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Total Operating Income rose 50.36% to Rs 4113.48 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 2735.82 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.4113.482735.8252.8953.62703.23498.15703.23498.15528.45375.25

