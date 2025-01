Pondy Oxides & Chemicals consolidated net profit rises 30.60% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales rise 11.32% to Rs 509.15 crore

Net profit of Pondy Oxides & Chemicals rose 30.60% to Rs 13.23 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 10.13 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 11.32% to Rs 509.15 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 457.36 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.509.15457.365.005.4022.7418.2718.2414.7413.2310.13

