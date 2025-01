Vimta Labs consolidated net profit rises 112.24% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales rise 20.57% to Rs 89.92 crore

Net profit of Vimta Labs rose 112.24% to Rs 21.50 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 10.13 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 20.57% to Rs 89.92 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 74.58 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.89.9274.5836.7932.0533.7224.0723.9215.6421.5010.13

