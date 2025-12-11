EUR/USD sees excellent gains to approach 1.1700 mark

Euro is holding near 1.1700 mark against the US dollar after the Federal Reserve on Wednesday announced its widely expected decision to cut interest rates by another quarter point, following the rate cuts seen in September and October. The Fed said it decided to lower the target range for the federal funds rate by 25 basis points to 3.50 to 3.75 percent. EUR/USD pair is quoting at 1.1687, up marginally on the day and hitting seven-week high. Fed Chair Jerome Powell noted that tariffs are causing most of the inflation overshoot but will likely create a one-time increase to prices. EUR/USD has been steadily rising in last few days amid mostly supportive economic cues. The regions Gross domestic product rose 0.3 percent sequentially compared to a tepid growth of 0.1 percent in second quarter. On NSE, EUR/INR futures are quoting at 105.73, up 0.70% on the day.

