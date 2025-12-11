Nifty scales above 25,900 level; pharma shares rally

The domestic equity indices traded with substantial gains in the early afternoon trade. The Nifty traded above the 25,900 level. Pharma shares extended gains for the second consecutive trading session.

At 12:30 ST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, jumped 416.37 points or 0.49% to 84,807.64. The Nifty 50 index advanced 152.45 points or 0.59% to 25,910.45.

In the broader market, the S&P BSE Mid-Cap index rose 0.68% and the S&P BSE Small-Cap index added 0.40%.

The market breadth was positive. On the BSE, 2,245 shares rose and 1,660 shares fell. A total of 208 shares were unchanged.

Derivatives:

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, declined 2.45% to 10.65. The Nifty 30 December 2025 futures were trading at 26,007.40, at a premium of 96.95 points as compared with the spot at 25,910.45. The Nifty option chain for the 30 December 2025 expiry showed a maximum call OI of 83.3 lakh contracts at the 26,000 strike price. Maximum put OI of 70.6 lakh contracts was seen at 26,000 strike price. Buzzing Index: The Nifty Pharma index jumped 0.90% to 22,765.65. The index jumped 1.07% in two consecutive trading sessions. Divis Laboratories (up 2.93%), Dr Reddys Laboratories (up 1.46%), Laurus Labs (up 1.09%), Cipla (up 0.94%), Mankind Pharma (up 0.92%), Lupin (up 0.86%), Piramal Pharma (up 0.85%), Biocon (up 0.58%), Sun Pharmaceutical Industries (up 0.56%) and Alkem Laboratories (up 0.47%) advanced.