Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Nifty scales above 25,900 level; pharma shares rally

Nifty scales above 25,900 level; pharma shares rally

Image
Last Updated : Dec 11 2025 | 12:50 PM IST
LinkedIN IconFacebook Icon
The domestic equity indices traded with substantial gains in the early afternoon trade. The Nifty traded above the 25,900 level. Pharma shares extended gains for the second consecutive trading session.

At 12:30 ST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, jumped 416.37 points or 0.49% to 84,807.64. The Nifty 50 index advanced 152.45 points or 0.59% to 25,910.45.

In the broader market, the S&P BSE Mid-Cap index rose 0.68% and the S&P BSE Small-Cap index added 0.40%.

The market breadth was positive. On the BSE, 2,245 shares rose and 1,660 shares fell. A total of 208 shares were unchanged.

Derivatives:

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, declined 2.45% to 10.65. The Nifty 30 December 2025 futures were trading at 26,007.40, at a premium of 96.95 points as compared with the spot at 25,910.45.

The Nifty option chain for the 30 December 2025 expiry showed a maximum call OI of 83.3 lakh contracts at the 26,000 strike price. Maximum put OI of 70.6 lakh contracts was seen at 26,000 strike price.

Buzzing Index:

The Nifty Pharma index jumped 0.90% to 22,765.65. The index jumped 1.07% in two consecutive trading sessions.

Divis Laboratories (up 2.93%), Dr Reddys Laboratories (up 1.46%), Laurus Labs (up 1.09%), Cipla (up 0.94%), Mankind Pharma (up 0.92%), Lupin (up 0.86%), Piramal Pharma (up 0.85%), Biocon (up 0.58%), Sun Pharmaceutical Industries (up 0.56%) and Alkem Laboratories (up 0.47%) advanced.

On the other hand, Ajanta Pharma (down 1.17%), Gland Pharma (down 0.74%) and Torrent Pharmaceuticals (down 0.46%) edged lower.

Stocks in Spotlight:

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals rose 0.39%. The company announced that its U.S.-based subsidiary, Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Inc., USA, has unveiled plans for the upcoming launch of Leucovorin Calcium for Injection USP, 350 mg/vial single-dose vial.

Tata Steel added 1.23% after the companys board approved the acquisition of 50.01% equity stake in Thriveni Pellets (TPPL) from Thriveni Earthmovers (TEMPL), for a consideration of up to Rs 636 crore.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

EUR/USD sees excellent gains to approach 1.1700 mark

Neogen Chemicals Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Tata Steel gains after board nod to acquire over 50% stake in TPPL

Glenmark Pharma's U.S. arm to launch Leucovorin Calcium Injection in the U.S. Market

AI for Good Governance: Gandhinagar Pre-Summit Strengthens India's Vision for Responsible, Inclusive AI

First Published: Dec 11 2025 | 12:35 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story