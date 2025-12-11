Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Neogen Chemicals Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Last Updated : Dec 11 2025 | 12:04 PM IST
DCM Shriram Ltd, Kama Holdings Ltd, Shakti Pumps (India) Ltd and Aurionpro Solutions Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 11 December 2025.

Neogen Chemicals Ltd surged 13.53% to Rs 1120 at 11:46 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 1.61 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 4668 shares in the past one month.

DCM Shriram Ltd soared 8.69% to Rs 1311.8. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 1.07 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 10200 shares in the past one month.

Kama Holdings Ltd spiked 7.15% to Rs 2920. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 24961 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2450 shares in the past one month.

Shakti Pumps (India) Ltd spurt 6.86% to Rs 588.75. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 71806 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 59491 shares in the past one month.

Aurionpro Solutions Ltd gained 6.42% to Rs 1133.25. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 11588 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 21192 shares in the past one month.

First Published: Dec 11 2025 | 12:00 PM IST

