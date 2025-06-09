Aurionpro Solutions edges higher after winning $2.5 million deal from Sri Lanka-based bank

Aurionpro Solutions added 1.18% to Rs 1371 after the company announced that it has bagged a landmark deal with one of Sri Lanka's largest and most respected banks.
Under this multi-year engagement, valued above $2.5 million, Aurionpro will deploy its advanced iCashpro cash management and transaction banking platform.
The solution to be delivered integrates advanced AI-driven enhancements from Arya.ai and specialized functionalities from Fintra.
The scope of work encompasses licensing, implementation, and maintenance and support aligning directly with the Banks long term digital transformation roadmap.
Sandeep Chiber, EVP Head, APAC & MEA, at Aurionpro Solutions, said: "This marks the seventh major competitive win in the transaction banking space in Asia over the past few quarters.
Our rapid market penetration and emergence as a preferred partner in Asia are attributable to the strength of our next gen iCashpro platform. Backed by advanced AI capabilities, we have engineered a future-ready transaction banking solution poised to redefine the corporate banking experience for the Banks clientele.
Aurionpro Solutions is a global leader in providing advanced technology solutions. It focuses on sectors such as banking, mobility, payments, insurance, transit, data center services, and government sectors.
The companys consolidated net profit increased 30.80% to Rs 50.33 crore in Q4 FY25 as compared with Rs 38.48 crore in Q4 FY24. Net sales jumped 32.44% YoY to Rs 326.95 crore in Q4 FY25.
