Jindal Stainless Ltd rises for third straight session

Jindal Stainless Ltd is quoting at Rs 721.9, up 3.92% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 11.3% in last one year as compared to a 7.96% jump in NIFTY and a 3.17% jump in the Nifty Metal index.

Jindal Stainless Ltd is up for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 721.9, up 3.92% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.43% on the day, quoting at 25109.55. The Sensex is at 82487.47, up 0.36%. Jindal Stainless Ltd has gained around 18.34% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Metal index of which Jindal Stainless Ltd is a constituent, has gained around 6.41% in last one month and is currently quoting at 9406.45, up 0.84% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 18.73 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 10.16 lakh shares in last one month. The benchmark June futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 720.1, up 3.66% on the day. Jindal Stainless Ltd is down 11.3% in last one year as compared to a 7.96% jump in NIFTY and a 3.17% jump in the Nifty Metal index.