Home / Markets / Capital Market News / MCX sizzles after Sebi nod for electricity derivatives

MCX sizzles after Sebi nod for electricity derivatives

Image
Last Updated : Jun 09 2025 | 1:32 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Multi Commodity Exchange of India (MCX) jumped 6.32% to Rs 7888.35 after the company said it received approval from the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) to launch electricity derivatives.

Backed by both SEBI and Central Electricity Regulatory Commission (CERC), this move aims to help power generators, distributors, and large consumers hedge price risks and manage volatility.

It is a big push for efficiency in the power market and aligns with Indias goal of becoming a developed, energy-secure nation.

Praveena Rai, MD & CEO, MCX, said: "The introduction of electricity derivatives marks a pivotal development in Indias commodities ecosystem. These contracts will offer participants a reliable, transparent, and regulated platform to manage power price risks, which are becoming more dynamic due to renewables and market-based reforms. With Indias growing focus on renewable energy and open access power markets, electricity derivatives can serve as a vital bridge between the physical and financial sectors."

MCX is India's leading commodity derivatives exchange with a market share of about 98% in terms of the value of commodity futures contracts traded in financial year 2024-25. It offers trading in a diverse range of commodities, spanning multiple segments including bullion, energy, metals and agri commodities, as well as sectoral commodity indices.

On a consolidated basis, MCX's net profit rose 54.16% to Rs 135.46 crore while net sales rose 60.83% to Rs 291.33 crore in Q4 March 2025 over Q4 March 2024.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

NMDC Ltd up for third straight session

Jindal Stainless Ltd rises for third straight session

Hindustan Zinc Ltd soars 4.33%, rises for third straight session

Britannia Industries Ltd soars 1.2%

Power Finance Corporation Ltd gains for third straight session

First Published: Jun 09 2025 | 1:19 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story