NMDC Ltd up for third straight session

Meanwhile, Nifty Metal index of which NMDC Ltd is a constituent, has risen around 6.41% in last one month and is currently quoting at 9406.45, up 0.84% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 220 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 231.65 lakh shares in last one month. The benchmark June futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 74.41, up 2.14% on the day. NMDC Ltd is down 12.77% in last one year as compared to a 7.96% spurt in NIFTY and a 3.17% spurt in the Nifty Metal index. The PE of the stock is 9.52 based on TTM earnings ending March 25.