Auro Laboratories standalone net profit declines 98.17% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales decline 83.04% to Rs 3.05 crore

Net profit of Auro Laboratories declined 98.17% to Rs 0.05 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 2.73 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales declined 83.04% to Rs 3.05 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 17.98 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.3.0517.9814.7522.640.344.050.073.780.052.73

