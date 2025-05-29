National General Industries standalone net profit declines 51.56% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales decline 25.41% to Rs 2.76 crore

Net profit of National General Industries declined 51.56% to Rs 0.31 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.64 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 25.41% to Rs 2.76 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 3.70 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit declined 68.67% to Rs 0.94 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 3.00 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales declined 19.20% to Rs 10.35 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 12.81 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

2.763.7010.3512.81-0.36-7.300.48-3.590.500.851.601.890.400.761.211.560.310.640.943.00

