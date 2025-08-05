Aurobindo Pharma consolidated net profit declines 10.28% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 4.48% to Rs 7791.77 crore

Net profit of Aurobindo Pharma declined 10.28% to Rs 824.75 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 919.22 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 4.48% to Rs 7791.77 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 7457.65 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.7791.777457.6520.5721.701612.501728.071206.801323.89824.75919.22

Powered by Capital Market - Live News