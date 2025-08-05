Bosch consolidated net profit rises 139.35% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 10.93% to Rs 4788.60 crore

Net profit of Bosch rose 139.35% to Rs 1116.10 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 466.30 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 10.93% to Rs 4788.60 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 4316.80 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.4788.604316.8013.3512.04922.80696.30837.80610.701116.10466.30

