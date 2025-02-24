Aurobindo Pharma Ltd eases for fifth straight session

Aurobindo Pharma Ltd is quoting at Rs 1104, down 1% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock jumped 5.96% in last one year as compared to a 2.05% rally in NIFTY and a 7.76% spurt in the Nifty Pharma index.

Aurobindo Pharma Ltd dropped for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 1104, down 1% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.96% on the day, quoting at 22575.95. The Sensex is at 74514.31, down 1.06%.Aurobindo Pharma Ltd has eased around 6.15% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Pharma index of which Aurobindo Pharma Ltd is a constituent, has eased around 4.06% in last one month and is currently quoting at 20385.65, up 0.21% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 3.66 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 9.84 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark February futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 1106.85, down 0.64% on the day. Aurobindo Pharma Ltd jumped 5.96% in last one year as compared to a 2.05% rally in NIFTY and a 7.76% spurt in the Nifty Pharma index.

The PE of the stock is 34.09 based on TTM earnings ending December 24.

