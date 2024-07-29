Aurobindo Pharma Ltd spurts 1.18%, rises for third straight session

Aurobindo Pharma Ltd is quoting at Rs 1402.55, up 1.18% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 70.57% in last one year as compared to a 25.95% gain in NIFTY and a 44.08% gain in the Nifty Pharma index. Aurobindo Pharma Ltd rose for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 1402.55, up 1.18% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.18% on the day, quoting at 24880.15. The Sensex is at 81481.69, up 0.18%. Aurobindo Pharma Ltd has added around 15.74% in last one month. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Meanwhile, Nifty Pharma index of which Aurobindo Pharma Ltd is a constituent, has added around 9.32% in last one month and is currently quoting at 21603.1, down 0.01% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 12.57 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 13.82 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark August futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 1405.4, up 0.94% on the day. Aurobindo Pharma Ltd is up 70.57% in last one year as compared to a 25.95% gain in NIFTY and a 44.08% gain in the Nifty Pharma index.

The PE of the stock is 42.75 based on TTM earnings ending March 24.

