Punjab National Bank gains for third straight session

Punjab National Bank is quoting at Rs 128.03, up 6.74% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 107% in last one year as compared to a 25.95% jump in NIFTY and a 13.29% jump in the Nifty Bank index. Punjab National Bank is up for a third straight session today. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.18% on the day, quoting at 24880.15. The Sensex is at 81481.69, up 0.18%. Punjab National Bank has gained around 4.55% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Bank index of which Punjab National Bank is a constituent, has gained around 1.63% in last one month and is currently quoting at 51295.95, up 0.82% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 1174.63 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 307.65 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark August futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 128.97, up 6.75% on the day.

The PE of the stock is 16.03 based on TTM earnings ending March 24.

