Aurobindo Pharma's API unit clears USFDA inspection with two observations

Aurobindo Pharma announced that the United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) had completed an inspection at its wholly owned subsidiary, Auroactive Pharma, located in Andhra Pradesh.

The inspection, conducted between 22 June and 26 June 2026, covered the facility that manufactures active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) and pharmaceutical formulation intermediates.

The inspection concluded with two observations. The company said it will respond to the observations within the stipulated timeline.

Aurobindo Pharma reiterated its commitment to maintaining the highest quality manufacturing standards and said it will keep the stock exchanges informed of any further developments related to the inspection.

The official announcement was made on Saturday, 27 June 2026.