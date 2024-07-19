Aurum Proptech reports consolidated net loss of Rs 10.70 crore in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 46.94% to Rs 64.89 crore

Net Loss of Aurum Proptech reported to Rs 10.70 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against net loss of Rs 12.62 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 46.94% to Rs 64.89 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 44.16 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.64.8944.1612.08-3.965.19-2.69-13.74-18.79-10.70-12.62

