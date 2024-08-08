Majestic Auto consolidated net profit rises 323.11% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 20.57% to Rs 16.06 crore

Net profit of Majestic Auto rose 323.11% to Rs 10.07 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 2.38 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 20.57% to Rs 16.06 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 13.32 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.16.0613.3242.8441.8216.875.8414.613.6910.072.38

