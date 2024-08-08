Prevest Denpro standalone net profit declines 10.54% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales decline 0.37% to Rs 13.34 croreNet profit of Prevest Denpro declined 10.54% to Rs 3.65 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 4.08 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 0.37% to Rs 13.34 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 13.39 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales13.3413.39 0 OPM %33.7336.97 -PBDT5.365.56 -4 PBT4.885.39 -9 NP3.654.08 -11
