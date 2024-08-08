Birla Corporation consolidated net profit declines 45.37% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales decline 9.00% to Rs 2190.37 crore

Net profit of Birla Corporation declined 45.37% to Rs 32.62 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 59.71 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 9.00% to Rs 2190.37 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 2407.00 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.2190.372407.0011.7912.37189.52216.5944.0076.2832.6259.71

