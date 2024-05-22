Home / Markets / Capital Market News / PNC Infratech Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

PNC Infratech Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Last Updated : May 22 2024 | 12:50 PM IST
General Insurance Corporation of India, H.G. Infra Engineering Ltd, New India Assurance Company Ltd and Kaveri Seed Company Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 22 May 2024.

PNC Infratech Ltd soared 12.12% to Rs 512.1 at 11:47 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 2.97 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 28318 shares in the past one month.

General Insurance Corporation of India spiked 9.87% to Rs 380. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 6.76 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 82706 shares in the past one month.

H.G. Infra Engineering Ltd surged 9.07% to Rs 1587.35. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 76658 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 44033 shares in the past one month.

New India Assurance Company Ltd spurt 8.26% to Rs 248.9. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 2.38 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.12 lakh shares in the past one month.

Kaveri Seed Company Ltd added 6.71% to Rs 875.5. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 20604 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 24861 shares in the past one month.

First Published: May 22 2024 | 12:00 PM IST

