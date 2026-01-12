Ausom Enterprise Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Sudeep Pharma Ltd, JTL Industries Ltd, Mohit Industries Ltd and Karma Energy Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 12 January 2026.

Ausom Enterprise Ltd spiked 12.35% to Rs 148.3 at 12:01 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 83373 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 10239 shares in the past one month.

Sudeep Pharma Ltd soared 10.00% to Rs 600.7. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 58333 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 14126 shares in the past one month. JTL Industries Ltd surged 8.87% to Rs 56.11. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 10.77 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 27958 shares in the past one month. Mohit Industries Ltd added 8.77% to Rs 31. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 35 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 7798 shares in the past one month.