Royal Orchid Hotels signs 43-key Regenta Place Udaipur under management pact

Royal Orchid Hotels said that it has signed a 43-key property at Nakoda Nagar, Udaipur, which will operate under a hotel management agreement.

The move aligns with ROHLs asset-light growth strategy and aims to strengthen its footprint in Rajasthans key leisure and wedding destinations. The property is designed to cater to both leisure travelers and social events, featuring contemporary rooms alongside large banqueting and outdoor event spaces.

Regenta Place Udaipur will include a 7,000 sq. ft. indoor banquet hall and a 30,000 sq. ft. landscaped lawn, making it suitable for weddings, destination celebrations, and large-scale gatherings.

The hotel is being developed by Mokkshi Hospitality & Services, owned by Amit Jain, and offers easy access to Udaipurs major attractions and wedding circuits. It is slated to open by March 2026 under the Regenta Place brand.

Commenting on the signing, Chander K. Baljee, chairman & MD, Royal Orchid & Regenta Hotels, said "Udaipur remains a high-potential market for leisure and destination weddings. The signing of Regenta Place Udaipur strengthens our porffolio in Rajasthan and reflects our focus on strategically located properties with strong social and events-led demand." Speaking on the association, Amit Jain, Owner, Mokkshi Hospitality & Services, said, "We are delighted to partner with Royal Orchid & Regenta Hotels for Regenta Place Udaipur. Their brand strength and operational expertise give us confidence in creating a successful hospitality destination that caters to leisure travellers and large-scale celebrations alike. "