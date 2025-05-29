Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Austin Engineering Company consolidated net profit declines 44.38% in the March 2025 quarter

Austin Engineering Company consolidated net profit declines 44.38% in the March 2025 quarter

Image
Last Updated : May 29 2025 | 6:01 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales decline 4.64% to Rs 29.57 crore

Net profit of Austin Engineering Company declined 44.38% to Rs 0.89 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 1.60 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 4.64% to Rs 29.57 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 31.01 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 4.35% to Rs 3.84 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 3.68 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales declined 4.23% to Rs 106.67 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 111.38 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales29.5731.01 -5 106.67111.38 -4 OPM %1.763.84 -4.263.45 - PBDT1.491.99 -25 6.356.33 0 PBT0.981.51 -35 4.784.95 -3 NP0.891.60 -44 3.843.68 4

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

DC Infotech & Communication standalone net profit declines 11.64% in the March 2025 quarter

Vibhor Steel Tubes standalone net profit declines 9.20% in the March 2025 quarter

Space Incubatrics Technologies reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.05 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Nakoda Group of Industries reports standalone net loss of Rs 2.44 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Kaya reports standalone net loss of Rs 6.97 crore in the March 2025 quarter

First Published: May 29 2025 | 3:55 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story