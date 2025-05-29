Austin Engineering Company consolidated net profit declines 44.38% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales decline 4.64% to Rs 29.57 crore

Net profit of Austin Engineering Company declined 44.38% to Rs 0.89 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 1.60 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 4.64% to Rs 29.57 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 31.01 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 4.35% to Rs 3.84 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 3.68 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales declined 4.23% to Rs 106.67 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 111.38 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

