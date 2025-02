Austin Engineering Company consolidated net profit rises 58.82% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales decline 3.06% to Rs 24.74 crore

Net profit of Austin Engineering Company rose 58.82% to Rs 0.81 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 0.51 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales declined 3.06% to Rs 24.74 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 25.52 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.24.7425.524.043.021.531.231.170.950.810.51

