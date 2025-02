Escorts Kubota consolidated net profit rises 7.41% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales rise 8.08% to Rs 2948.02 crore

Net profit of Escorts Kubota rose 7.41% to Rs 320.64 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 298.51 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 8.08% to Rs 2948.02 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 2727.61 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.2948.022727.6111.2711.93438.61414.64377.08358.02320.64298.51

Powered by Capital Market - Live News