Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Japan Nikkei extends gain to third day

Japan Nikkei extends gain to third day

Last Updated : Apr 24 2024 | 2:31 PM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Japan stock market finished session sharply higher on Wednesday, 24 April 2024, registering third straight day of winning streak, as buying encouraged by tracking overnight rallies on Wall Street on good corporate earnings.

The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average index surged by 907.92 points, or 2.42%, to finish at 38,460. The broader Topix index of all First Section issues on the Tokyo Stock Exchange spurted 44.50 points, 1.67%, to 2,710.73.

Total 20 of 33 TSE sectors closed higher, with Insurance sector being top performer in%age term, rising 1%, followed by Securities & Commodities Futures (up 0.9%), Construction (0.7%), and Foods (0.62%). Marine Transportation was bottom performing sector in%age term, down 1.5%, followed by Rubber Products (down 1.1%) and Metal Products (down 0.95%) sectors.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Shares of exporters particularly chip-related companies rallied. Renesas Electronics jumped 10.5%, while Tokyo Electron was up 7.1%. Toyota was up 2.4%. Sony Group was up 2.6%.

Nikon soared 10.3% after the UK-based Silchester International Investors took a stake of more than 5% in the company.

ECONOMIC NEWS: Producer Prices In Japan Rise 2.3% On Year In March- Producer prices in Japan rose 2.3% on year in March, the Bank of Japan said on Wednesday. This was up from the upwardly revised 2.2% gain in February (originally 2.1%). On a monthly basis, producer prices surged 0.8% - accelerating from 0.3% in the previous month. Excluding international transportation, producer prices rose 0.8% on month and 2.2% on year.

CURRENCY NEWS: The Japanese yen hovered around upper 154 level, 34-year lows, against greenback on Wednesday, after Japanese Finance Minister Shunichi Suzuki said that the environment for an appropriate response over the foreign exchange market has become ready. The yen was last quoted at 154.79 per US dollar compared with 154.84 on Tuesday.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Also Read

Japan Market plunges on firmer yen, Middle East tensions

Japan Nikkei falls on BoJ policy tweak woes

Japan Nikkei falls ahead of US inflation data

Japan Stocks end mixed

Japan Market climbed-up on weak yen, easing Middle East concern

SC seeks clarifications on EVMs and VVPATs from EC official

Dhampur Bio records 51% YoY fall in Q4 PAT; board OKs dividend of Rs 2.50/share

Dhampur Bio Organics consolidated net profit declines 50.86% in the March 2024 quarter

Maharashtra Scooters standalone net profit declines 87.80% in the March 2024 quarter

Benchmarks trade with limited gains; European mkt advance

Follow our WhatsApp channel

First Published: Apr 24 2024 | 2:16 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story