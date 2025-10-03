Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Australian benchmark rise 0.46%

Australian benchmark rise 0.46%

Image
Last Updated : Oct 03 2025 | 4:51 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Australian markets advanced, led by gains in financials, miners and healthcare stocks.

The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 rose 0.46 percent to 8,987.40, caping off its strongest week since August on the back of higher commodity prices and expectations that interest rates will stay higher for longer. The broader All Ordinaries index ended up 0.52 percent at 9,288.10.

Across the Tasman, New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX-50 index gained 0.46 percent to close at 13,514.09 amid signs of life in the property sector.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Japanese markets soar on tech momentum

Benchmarks extend gains for second day; metals, PSU banks support gains

Quick Wrap: Nifty Metal Index gains 1.82%

Ceigall India receives Rs 597 cr solar power project from MSEDCL

Ceigall India wins Rs 712 cr solar power project from MSEDCL

First Published: Oct 03 2025 | 4:43 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story