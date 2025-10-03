Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Ceigall India receives Rs 597 cr solar power project from MSEDCL

Ceigall India receives Rs 597 cr solar power project from MSEDCL

Image
Last Updated : Oct 03 2025 | 4:50 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Ceigall India has received Letter of Award dated 02nd October 2025 from Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Co. for Solar Power Developer (SPD) for solar photovoltaic power generating stations of an aggregate capacity of 147 MW (AC) under the Mukhyamantri Saur Krushi Vahini Yojana 2.0 Scheme, for setting up grid-connected solar power projects at 2 districts in the state of Maharashtra along with 25 years operational period under long term power purchase agreement. The cost of the project is Rs 597 crore.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Ceigall India wins Rs 712 cr solar power project from MSEDCL

Panacea Biotec receives LoA from UNICEF for order worth Rs 315 cr

Sensex, Nifty extend gains for 2nd day; metal shares in demand

Campus Activewear receives ratings action from CRISIL

Ethos inaugurates Ethos Haute Horology Boutique at Mumbai

First Published: Oct 03 2025 | 4:43 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story