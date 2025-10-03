Ceigall India receives Rs 597 cr solar power project from MSEDCL

Ceigall India has received Letter of Award dated 02nd October 2025 from Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Co. for Solar Power Developer (SPD) for solar photovoltaic power generating stations of an aggregate capacity of 147 MW (AC) under the Mukhyamantri Saur Krushi Vahini Yojana 2.0 Scheme, for setting up grid-connected solar power projects at 2 districts in the state of Maharashtra along with 25 years operational period under long term power purchase agreement. The cost of the project is Rs 597 crore.

