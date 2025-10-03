Quick Wrap: Nifty Metal Index gains 1.82%

Nifty Metal index closed up 1.82% at 10277.1 today. The index has gained 6.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, Lloyds Metals & Energy Ltd added 6.18%, Tata Steel Ltd jumped 3.40% and Jindal Stainless Ltd rose 3.39%. The Nifty Metal index has soared 1.00% over last one year compared to the 1.41% slide in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty PSU Bank index gained 1.12% and Nifty PSE index increased 1.01% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 witnessed a rise of 0.23% to close at 24894.25 while the SENSEX recorded a gain of 0.28% to close at 81207.17 today.

