Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Australian markets end lower

Australian markets end lower

Image
Last Updated : Mar 06 2025 | 4:50 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Australian markets ended lower, dragged down by energy, technology and consumer stocks.

The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 dropped 0.57 percent to 8,094.70 as trade balance figures for January lagged forecasts. The broader All Ordinaries index closed down 0.44 percent at 8,326.40.

Australia's trade surplus increased in January as exports rose amid a fall in imports, official data showed on Thursday.

The trade surplus rose to A$5.62 billion in January from A$4.92 billion in December, the Australian Bureau of Statistics said.

In the same period last year, the trade balance posted a surplus of A$9.39 billion.

Exports posted a monthly growth of 1.3 percent driven by non-monetary gold. At the same time, imports dropped 0.3 percent due to a 7.7 percent decrease in inflows of capital goods.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Chinese shares gain as Beijing pledges policy support

Dhanlaxmi Cotex jumps 129% in seventeen days

INOX India gains on bagging orders worth Rs 190 cr

Cellecor Gadgets gains on inking pact with Zepto

OM Infra soars on bagging water supply projects worth Rs 448 crore

First Published: Mar 06 2025 | 4:39 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story