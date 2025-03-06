Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

INOX India gains on bagging orders worth Rs 190 cr

Last Updated : Mar 06 2025 | 3:16 PM IST
INOX India rallied 4.35% to Rs 1,026.05 after the company announced that it has received multiple orders worth Rs 190 crore.

The orders have been received in the months of January and February of 2025.

In an exchange filing, the company stated that it has received a large order from a European university for the supply of transfer lines and a minor order from an Australian customer for the supply of IMO containers for oxygen, nitrogen, and CO2.

It has also secured minor orders to supply horizontal and vertical LNG and industrial gas storage tanks, vaporizers, and other specialized cryogenic equipment.

A large order is in the range of Rs 30 crore to Rs 60 crore, while a minor order ranges from Rs 10 crore to Rs 30 crore.

Deepak Acharya, chief executive officer (CEO) of INOX India, said, These orders reaffirm our customers trust in INOX Indias cutting-edge cryogenic solutions. As the demand for clean energy and industrial gas infrastructure continues to rise, we remain committed to delivering innovative, high-quality, and reliable cryogenic equipment worldwide. We are also happy to strengthen our global footprint in this period.

The company's order book stands at Rs 1,359 crore.

INOX India (INOXCVA) is one of the largest manufacturers of cryogenic storage, re-gas, and distribution systems for LNG, industrial gases, and cryo-scientific applications, with operations in India, Brazil, and Europe. The company has an extensive user base spread across more than 100 countries and is serviced by a network of after-sales support associates in 25 countries.

First Published: Mar 06 2025 | 2:40 PM IST

