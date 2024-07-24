Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Australian markets end marginally lower

Last Updated : Jul 24 2024 | 5:32 PM IST
Australian markets ended a choppy session marginally lower, dragged down by property developers and energy stocks.

Australias S&P/ASX 200 edged 0.1% lower to 7,963.70 after its services sector saw weaker growth in July. Manufacturing improved slightly but remained in contractionary territory.

The manufacturing sector in Australia continued to contract in July, albeit at a slower rate, the latest survey from Judo Bank revealed on Wednesday with a manufacturing PMI score of 47.4.

The report also showed that the services PMI dipped to 50.8 from 51.2 in June.

The composite index fell to 50.2 from 50.7 in June.

First Published: Jul 24 2024 | 5:19 PM IST

