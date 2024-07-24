Epigral hits 52-week high after Q1 PAT soars YoY to Rs 86 cr

Epigral zoomed 11.72% to Rs 1,642.65 after the company's consolidated net profit stood at Rs 86 crore in Q1 FY25, steeply higher than Rs 32 crore posted in corresponding quarer last year.

Revenue from operations jumped 43% to Rs 651.20 crore in Q1 FY25 from Rs 454.89 crore posted in Q1 FY24.

Profit before tax (PBT) soared to Rs 130.96 crore in Q1 FY25 as compared with Rs 47.41 crore in Q1 FY24.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

EBITDA stood at Rs 176 crore as against Rs 95 crore in Q1FY24, resgitering the growth of 85% YoY. EBIDTA margin stood at 27% in Q1FY25 as compared with 21% in Q1FY24 on account of increase in utilization and volume contribution from new projects commissioned.

Volume grew 29% YoY and 14% QoQ. Major growth comes from Derivatives & Specialty business

Revenue contribution from Derivatives & Specialty segment increased to 53% in Q1FY25 as against 37% in Q1FY24.

Maulik Patel, chairman and managing director, Epigral, said: Epigral witnessed highest ever quarterly revenue of Rs. 651 cr in the quarter under review. The company delivered volume growth of 29% YoY and 14% QoQ; this growth is primarily attributed to efficient utilization of capacities and also volume from new projects commissioned. Revenue contribution from Derivatives & Specialty business rose sharply and stood at 53% in Q1FY25 vs 37% in Q1FY24.

In the April to June 2024 quarter, we commissioned CPVC Resin and Compound facility and by the end of current quarter we expect to commission Chlorotoluenes Value Chain facility, both these projects will drive growth for Epigral in FY2025 and FY2026. We are moving in line with our long term vision to become fully integrated complex catering to diversified industries and grow consistently to create value for our stakeholders.

More From This Section

Epigral, formerly known as Meghmani Finechem, is a leading integrated manufacturer of chemicals in India. The company is the first to set up an Epichlorohydrin plant in the country and is also the largest capacity plant of CPVC Resin. Epigral is also Indias fourth largest manufacturer of caustic soda, chlorine and hydrogen and a leading manufacturer of caustic potash, chloromethanes and hydrogen peroxide.

The scrip hit a 52 week high at Rs 1,720 in todays intra-day session.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News