Authum Investment & Infrastructure consolidated net profit declines 70.15% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales decline 22.51% to Rs 478.04 crore

Net profit of Authum Investment & Infrastructure declined 70.15% to Rs 161.00 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 539.41 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales declined 22.51% to Rs 478.04 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 616.94 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.478.04616.9474.36101.14286.02617.03278.40613.58161.00539.41

