Authum Investment & Infrastructure consolidated net profit declines 70.15% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales decline 22.51% to Rs 478.04 croreNet profit of Authum Investment & Infrastructure declined 70.15% to Rs 161.00 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 539.41 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales declined 22.51% to Rs 478.04 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 616.94 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales478.04616.94 -23 OPM %74.36101.14 -PBDT286.02617.03 -54 PBT278.40613.58 -55 NP161.00539.41 -70
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content