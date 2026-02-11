TVS Supply Chain Solutions reports consolidated net profit of Rs 10.72 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 11.09% to Rs 2715.81 crore

Net profit of TVS Supply Chain Solutions reported to Rs 10.72 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against net loss of Rs 24.65 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 11.09% to Rs 2715.81 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 2444.62 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.2715.812444.627.576.18172.17120.3325.13-15.1910.72-24.65

