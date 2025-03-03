Authum Investment & Infrastructure Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Narayana Hrudayalaya Ltd, Blue Star Ltd, JSW Holdings Ltd and Natco Pharma Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 03 March 2025.

Authum Investment & Infrastructure Ltd soared 10.54% to Rs 1558.15 at 11:47 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 23729 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 6908 shares in the past one month.

Narayana Hrudayalaya Ltd surged 4.89% to Rs 1515. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 64217 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 22911 shares in the past one month.

Blue Star Ltd spiked 4.88% to Rs 2009.25. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 27547 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 23149 shares in the past one month.

JSW Holdings Ltd spurt 3.50% to Rs 16946. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 247 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 170 shares in the past one month.

Natco Pharma Ltd jumped 3.24% to Rs 796.65. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 1.02 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 94739 shares in the past one month.

