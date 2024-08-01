Auto shares fall

Auto stocks were trading in the negative zone, with the BSE Auto index falling 655.59 points or 1.09% at 59529.85 at 13:41 IST. Among the components of the BSE Auto index, Ashok Leyland Ltd (down 3.38%), Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd (down 2.92%),Exide Industries Ltd (down 2.17%),Hero MotoCorp Ltd (down 1.87%),Bosch Ltd (down 1.77%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Apollo Tyres Ltd (down 1.57%), Tata Motors Ltd (down 1.5%), MRF Ltd (down 1.38%), Cummins India Ltd (down 0.85%), and Sundram Fasteners Ltd (down 0.8%). Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp On the other hand, TVS Motor Company Ltd (up 2.4%), Balkrishna Industries Ltd (up 0.76%), and Bajaj Auto Ltd (up 0.23%) moved up.

At 13:41 IST, the BSE SmallCap was down 332.97 or 0.6% at 54999.27.

The BSE 150 MidCap Index index was down 111.33 points or 0.67% at 16594.09.

The Nifty 50 index was up 30.3 points or 0.12% at 24981.45.

More From This Section

The BSE Sensex index was up 42.21 points or 0.05% at 81783.55.

On BSE,1617 shares were trading in green, 2278 were trading in red and 114 were unchanged.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News