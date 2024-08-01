Real Estate stocks edge lower

Real Estate stocks were trading in red, with the BSE Realty index decreasing 174.02 points or 2.04% at 8366.15 at 13:41 IST.

Among the components of the BSE Realty index, Macrotech Developers Ltd (down 3.6%), Prestige Estates Projects Ltd (down 3.45%),Godrej Properties Ltd (down 3.15%),DLF Ltd (down 2.18%),Oberoi Realty Ltd (down 1.46%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Sunteck Realty Ltd (down 1.03%), Sobha Ltd (down 0.81%), Brigade Enterprises Ltd (down 0.32%), Mahindra Lifespace Developers Ltd (down 0.27%), and Phoenix Mills Ltd (down 0.19%).

At 13:41 IST, the BSE SmallCap was down 332.97 or 0.6% at 54999.27.