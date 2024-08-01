NIIT Learning Systems consolidated net profit rises 8.79% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 6.51% to Rs 407.23 croreNet profit of NIIT Learning Systems rose 8.79% to Rs 60.02 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 55.17 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 6.51% to Rs 407.23 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 382.34 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales407.23382.34 7 OPM %23.5822.32 -PBDT98.1584.44 16 PBT84.1669.18 22 NP60.0255.17 9
