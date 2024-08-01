NIIT Learning Systems consolidated net profit rises 8.79% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 6.51% to Rs 407.23 crore

Net profit of NIIT Learning Systems rose 8.79% to Rs 60.02 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 55.17 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 6.51% to Rs 407.23 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 382.34 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.407.23382.3423.5822.3298.1584.4484.1669.1860.0255.17

