Kothari Petrochemicals standalone net profit rises 23.63% in the June 2024 quarter

Kothari Petrochemicals standalone net profit rises 23.63% in the June 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Aug 01 2024 | 2:17 PM IST
Sales decline 2.60% to Rs 144.86 crore

Net profit of Kothari Petrochemicals rose 23.63% to Rs 19.36 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 15.66 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 2.60% to Rs 144.86 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 148.72 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales144.86148.72 -3 OPM %12.7715.01 -PBDT21.9723.69 -7 PBT19.9821.95 -9 NP19.3615.66 24

First Published: Aug 01 2024 | 2:09 PM IST

