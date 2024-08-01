Kothari Petrochemicals standalone net profit rises 23.63% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales decline 2.60% to Rs 144.86 crore

Net profit of Kothari Petrochemicals rose 23.63% to Rs 19.36 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 15.66 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 2.60% to Rs 144.86 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 148.72 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.144.86148.7212.7715.0121.9723.6919.9821.9519.3615.66

