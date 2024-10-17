Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Auto shares fall

Last Updated : Oct 17 2024 | 2:50 PM IST
Auto stocks were trading in the negative zone, with the BSE Auto index falling 1782.42 points or 3.03% at 57046.52 at 13:47 IST.

Among the components of the BSE Auto index, Bajaj Auto Ltd (down 11.69%), Bosch Ltd (down 3.8%),Hero MotoCorp Ltd (down 3.29%),Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd (down 3.04%),Exide Industries Ltd (down 2.87%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were TVS Motor Company Ltd (down 2.41%), Sundram Fasteners Ltd (down 2.25%), Ashok Leyland Ltd (down 2.18%), Cummins India Ltd (down 2.13%), and Apollo Tyres Ltd (down 2.08%).

At 13:47 IST, the BSE SmallCap was down 596.5 or 1.04% at 56806.57.

The BSE 150 MidCap Index index was down 220.58 points or 1.32% at 16532.95.

The Nifty 50 index was down 198.05 points or 0.79% at 24773.25.

The BSE Sensex index was down 488.92 points or 0.6% at 81012.44.

On BSE,1259 shares were trading in green, 2622 were trading in red and 130 were unchanged.

First Published: Oct 17 2024 | 2:00 PM IST

