Real Estate stocks slide

Real Estate stocks were trading with losses, with the BSE Realty index decreasing 287.19 points or 3.39% at 8188.19 at 13:47 IST.

Among the components of the BSE Realty index, Oberoi Realty Ltd (down 6.23%), Macrotech Developers Ltd (down 3.75%),Prestige Estates Projects Ltd (down 3.62%),Godrej Properties Ltd (down 3.44%),Phoenix Mills Ltd (down 3.02%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were DLF Ltd (down 2.76%), Brigade Enterprises Ltd (down 2.58%), Sobha Ltd (down 2.44%), Sunteck Realty Ltd (down 1.89%), and Mahindra Lifespace Developers Ltd (down 1.75%).

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

At 13:47 IST, the BSE SmallCap was down 596.5 or 1.04% at 56806.57.