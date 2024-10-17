Adani Power Ltd down for fifth straight session

Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Last Updated : Oct 17 2024 | 2:50 PM IST
Adani Power Ltd is quoting at Rs 614, down 1.89% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock jumped 12.2% in last one year as compared to a 25.93% rally in NIFTY and a 50.86% spurt in the Nifty Energy index.

Adani Power Ltd is down for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 614, down 1.89% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.8% on the day, quoting at 24772.15. The Sensex is at 81032.19, down 0.58%.Adani Power Ltd has lost around 5.78% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Energy index of which Adani Power Ltd is a constituent, has eased around 2.94% in last one month and is currently quoting at 41304.65, down 0.48% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 10.8 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 20.74 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 18.46 based on TTM earnings ending June 24.

