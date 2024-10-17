Bajaj Finance Ltd eases for fifth straight session

Bajaj Finance Ltd is quoting at Rs 6894.05, down 0.9% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock tumbled 12.36% in last one year as compared to a 25.93% rally in NIFTY and a 19.62% spurt in the Nifty Financial Services index.

