India-Australia trade pact completes two years; bilateral merchandise trade more than doubles

The India-Australia Economic Cooperation and Trade Agreement (Ind-Aus ECTA) completes two years of remarkable success, driving mutual growth and showcasing the complementarity of both economies, according to the ministry of commerce and industry. The Ind-Aus ECTA has significantly advanced trade ties, creating new opportunities for MSMEs, businesses and employment in both nations while reinforcing the foundation of their economic partnership. Entering its third year, the Government of India is dedicated to sustaining this momentum through strengthened collaboration and innovative initiatives to drive mutual prosperity to realize the vision 2047 of Honble Prime Minister to make India a developed country. Since its signing, bilateral merchandise trade has more than doubled, surging from USD 12.2 billion in 2020-21 to USD 26 billion in 2022-23. Total trade, however, moderated in the year 2023-24 to USD 24 billion in 2023-24, with Indias exports to Australia growing by 14%. The current fiscal year continues to reflect strong momentum. Total merchandise bilateral trade from April-November 2024 reached USD 16.3 billion.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News