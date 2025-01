Asi Industries standalone net profit rises 21.07% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales rise 7.68% to Rs 49.24 crore

Net profit of Asi Industries rose 21.07% to Rs 12.18 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 10.06 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 7.68% to Rs 49.24 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 45.73 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.49.2445.7329.6726.5319.4315.6418.1914.2812.1810.06

Powered by Capital Market - Live News