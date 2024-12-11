Auto shares gain

Auto stocks were trading in the positive zone, with the BSE Auto index rising 379.39 points or 0.71% at 54177.23 at 09:42 IST.

Among the components of the BSE Auto index, Sundram Fasteners Ltd (up 1.39%), Hero MotoCorp Ltd (up 1.12%),Cummins India Ltd (up 0.85%),Balkrishna Industries Ltd (up 0.81%),Tube Investments of India Ltd (up 0.68%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Bajaj Auto Ltd (up 0.61%), Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd (up 0.57%), Bosch Ltd (up 0.57%), Maruti Suzuki India Ltd (up 0.52%), and Exide Industries Ltd (up 0.45%).

At 09:42 IST, the BSE SmallCap was up 210.81 or 0.37% at 57713.93.

The BSE 150 MidCap Index index was up 35.25 points or 0.21% at 16514.01.

The Nifty 50 index was up 15.7 points or 0.06% at 24625.75.

The BSE Sensex index was up 36.76 points or 0.05% at 81546.81.

On BSE,2135 shares were trading in green, 955 were trading in red and 127 were unchanged.

